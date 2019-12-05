Driver dies after work truck strikes multiple vehicles, hits Jersey wall on I-264

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver died Thursday after being ejected in a crash on I-264 east of Military Highway.

Virginia State Police said the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express work van, 45-year-old Jason Horstman, was heading east on I-264 around 9:15 a.m., when he struck two vehicles before driving into the Jersey wall.

Police say Horstman was not wearing his seatbelt, and was ejected during the impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles hit was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.