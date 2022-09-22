SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A driver ran off the road and crashed into a guardrail in the eastbound lanes of Route 58 Thursday morning.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene near Turn Lane around 6:30 a.m. The driver, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, has injuries considered not life-threatening, according to officials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The crash scene is near the Chesapeake/Suffolk line.

Traffic was backed up more than eight miles at one point during lane closures. The road fully reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m., Suffolk Police said.