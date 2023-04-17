NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers using Interstate 264 this weekend will see some closures at the Downtown Tunnel.

On Sunday, April 23, the Downtown Tunnel will be closed for several hours. Drivers can expect the closure to start at 7 p.m. and reopen at 4 a.m. the following day.

The westbound Berkley Bridge lanes will remain open to people coming from I-264.

Detours into the downtown Portsmouth area include the Jordan Bridge, Midtown Tunnel or using I-64 to the Bowers Hill Interchange into I-264 eastbound.

