Downtown Tunnel to close eastbound lanes overnight this week; other lane closures scheduled for Elizabeth River Crossings

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers going through the Elizabeth River Crossings such as the Downtown and Midtown tunnels can expect some lane closures from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12.

Additionally, the Downtown Tunnel’s eastbound lanes will be fully closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Dec. 9 through Dec. 12.

Closures are subject to change and the work slated for the crossings is dependent on the weather, DriveERT said.

Closures are as follows, according to DriveERT:

Downtown Tunnel

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, December 8 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, December 8 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, December 9; Tuesday, December 10; Wednesday, December 11; and Thursday, December 12 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

Midtown Tunnel

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, December 8 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, December 8 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, December 11 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, December 12 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

Interstate 264

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Sunday, December 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, December 9; Tuesday, December 10; Wednesday, December 11; and Thursday, December 12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, December 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, December 9; Tuesday, December 10; Wednesday, December 11; and Thursday, December 12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

MLK Expressway