Downtown and Midtown tunnels to increase tolls this January

PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) – Tolls at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will increase January 1, 2020.

This toll increase is in accordance with Amendment No. 6, an agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Effective January 1, 2020, tolls at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will increase. This increase is in accordance with Amendment No. 6 – Exhibit J to the Comprehensive Agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC and VDOT. View 2020 Toll Rates: https://t.co/Tv4W7jFaOi — DriveERT (@DriveERT) November 14, 2019

Monday through Friday, drivers can expect the following:

For passenger vehicles, which are classified as two-axle vehicles including motorcycles:

Midnight to 5:30 a.m. – $1.85 with E-Z Pass, $5.54 with pay by plate

5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (peak) – $2.33 with E-Z Pass, $6.02 with pay by plate

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – $1.85 with E-Z Pass, $5.54 with pay by plate

2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (peak) – $2.33 with E-Z Pass, $6.02 with pay by plate

7 p.m. to midnight – $1.85 with E-Z Pass, $5.54 with pay by plate

For heavy vehicle,s which are classified as vehicles with three or more axles, including cars with trailers:

Midnight to 5:30 a.m. – $5.54 with E-Z Pass, $9.23 with pay by plate

5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (peak) – $9.29 with E-Z Pass, $12.98 with pay by plate

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – $5.54 with E-Z Pass, $9.23 with pay by plate

2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (peak) – $9.29 with E-Z Pass, $12.98 with pay by plate

7 p.m. to midnight – $5.54 with E-Z pass, $9.23 with pay by plate

Officials say the tolls will cover continued finance, operations and maintenance of all ERC facilities, including the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels, and the MLK Expressway.

They also encourage E-ZPasses, as those customers will, “pay the lowest possible toll rates when using the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.”

Visit the Elizabeth River Tunnels website for more information on the toll increase.

