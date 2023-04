CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Downed power lines and poles are causing multiple roads in Chesapeake to close Saturday night.

According to a tweet from Chesapeake Roads, the following roads have been closed at this time:

S Battlefield Blvd at Hickory Rd. E

S Battlefield Blvd at Centerville Tpk

Ballahack Rd. at Backwoods Rd.

Dominion Energy is responding to the downed power lines and poles. There is no estimated time for these locations to be reopened.