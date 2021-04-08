Downed power lines close Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 2500 block of Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk was closed Thursday night in both directions after an incident caused downed power lines.

Crews from Dominion Energy, Spectrum and Verizon were all on scene as of 7:20 p.m.

Public Works crews put detour signs in place in the affected area, which officials said would likely remain closed for much of the evening.

Suffolk police said the power lines came down after an “earlier accident,” but didn’t specify whether it was a vehicle crash or something else.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.