Don’t Get Mad, Get Madison: Virginia Beach residents fed up with speeding after pedestrian was hit, injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in a Virginia Beach neighborhood said their street has been plagued by speeding drivers for years — and they’re fed up.

A pedestrian was hit and seriously hurt on Reagan Ave. and Falling Lane in June. Residents want to make sure that never happens again.

“I can’t imagine what that’s like for her family,” said Lisa Smith, who lives in the area. “Thank god that she lived but her life is forever changed because of it.”

Drag racing on a street where kids live and where people are out walking their dogs doesn’t sit right with Smith.

“There’s nothing so big that you’re in a hurry for,” she said. “People are going over 25 mph, sometimes 40 or faster and occasionally there’s been drag racers.”

She’s demanding for help from Virginia Beach Police.

Police tell 10 On Your Side there have been five crashes on Reagan Avenue and Falling Lane since January of 2019. They also said they’ve never received any recent complaints about problems of excessive speed.

They also said the second precinct does routinely patrol the area for traffic violations.

Smith is hoping drivers will think about the people who live on the street before they step on the gas with a lead foot.

“For those people who are purposefully either being impatient and passing illegally or trying to drag race, you know it could be your mother, your sister or your friend that gets hit and then it would mean something to you.”

