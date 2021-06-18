Don’t Get Mad, Get Madison: Potholes cause headaches for Chesapeake and Suffolk drivers; officials say repairs are coming

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Potholes are causing headaches for drivers heading off the interstate to parts of Chesapeake and Suffolk.

They are located on the exit ramp from I-664 northbound to Portsmouth Boulevard westbound.

The viewer told 10 On Your Side he rode these potholes out for years, but after seeing a previous Don’t Get Mad, Get Madison success story, he reached out with high hopes we could get the issue resolved.

WAVY contacted the city, and learned its crews are working with VDOT to figure out when they can close the ramps overnight to perform milling and paving.

After speaking with ​a representative with the City of Chesapeake earlier this week, a crew checked out these potholes and thought they were so significant, they laid down asphalt to bridge the gap until they can make those long-term repairs.

We’ll let you know when the exit ramp closure happens.

Remember, if you have any concerns on the roads, traffic troubles, intersection issues, pothole problems — Don’t Get Mad, Get Madison. Contact 10 On Your Side’s Madison Glassman.

