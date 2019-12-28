Dominion Energy poles damaged after vehicle accident in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake traffic officials have reopened a road after a vehicle accident damaged several power poles.

Chesapeake Roads tweeted Saturday morning that Taylor Rd. between Bangor Dr. and Oneford Pl. would be closed both directions due to the accident.

According to that tweet, Dominion Energy poles were damaged.

The road was reopened by noon, officials say.

UPDATE (12pm): Taylor Rd has reopened. @DominionEnergy is performing repairs and lane restrictions are in place. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) December 28, 2019

As of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, power operations in the area appeared normal on Dominion Power Outage maps.

