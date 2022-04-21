SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking the public’s input on improving the Bowers Hill interchange.

VDOT is hosting a series of virtual and in-person hearings to hear the public’s input on the interchange and share their proposals for the future.

The hearings are scheduled for:

Virtual Public Hearing | Tuesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m. | registration required

In-Person Public Hearing | Wednesday, April 27, 5-7 p.m. | 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435

Officials say they prefer a plan to add one managed lane and a part-time drivable shoulder in both directions on I-664 to help reduce congestion.

Those attending the virtual meeting will hear a presentation by the VDOT project team and have the opportunity to ask questions verbally and via an online chat. Meanwhile, the in-person meeting will be an open-house format meeting with no formal presentation.

Comments must be submitted no later than May 7. They can be submitted:

online, by phone, in-person or via email to Andrew.Pike@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference “Bowers Hill Interchange Improvements Study” in the subject line. via mail to Bowers Hill Interchange Improvements Study, 11827 Canon Boulevard, Suite 402, Newport News, VA 23606.

Visit the project’s website to learn more.