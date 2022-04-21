SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking the public’s input on improving the Bowers Hill interchange.
VDOT is hosting a series of virtual and in-person hearings to hear the public’s input on the interchange and share their proposals for the future.
The hearings are scheduled for:
Virtual Public Hearing | Tuesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m. | registration required
In-Person Public Hearing | Wednesday, April 27, 5-7 p.m. | 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435
Officials say they prefer a plan to add one managed lane and a part-time drivable shoulder in both directions on I-664 to help reduce congestion.
Those attending the virtual meeting will hear a presentation by the VDOT project team and have the opportunity to ask questions verbally and via an online chat. Meanwhile, the in-person meeting will be an open-house format meeting with no formal presentation.
Comments must be submitted no later than May 7. They can be submitted:
- online,
- by phone,
- in-person or
- via email to Andrew.Pike@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference “Bowers Hill Interchange Improvements Study” in the subject line.
- via mail to Bowers Hill Interchange Improvements Study, 11827 Canon Boulevard, Suite 402, Newport News, VA 23606.
Visit the project’s website to learn more.