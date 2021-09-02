DMV recognizes jurisdictions with zero traffic fatalities

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – As a participant of the “Toward Zero Deaths” initiative, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is recognizing Virginia jurisdictions without traffic fatalities in 2019 and 2020.

The “Toward Zero Deaths” initiative works to eliminate traffic fatalities and provide traffic safety. DMV annually highlights those who achieve this goal.

One locality in eastern Virginia was recognized for zero fatalities in both 2019 and 2020: Franklin.

“With our commitment and the dedication of communities across the Commonwealth, I believe this milestone is and will continue to be achievable,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.

Jurisdictions and cities with zero traffic fatalities in 2019 include:

Alleghany County

Covington

Harrisonburg

Staunton

Jurisdictions and cities with zero traffic fatalities in 2020 include:

Highland County

Colonial Heights

Emporia

Galax

Radford

Salem

Waynesboro

Jurisdictions and cities with zero traffic fatalities in both 2019 and 2020 include:

Craig County

Buena Vista

Falls Church

Franklin

Hopewell

Lexington

Manassas Park

Norton

Winchester

“These jurisdictions have shown us that zero is not impossible, and I am proud to recognize them for their dedication to traffic safety,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

To learn more, visit https://tzdva.org/