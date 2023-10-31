RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched a new ad campaign that uses video games to demonstrate the consequences of reckless driving.

“Speeding is no game,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative, “and yet it continues to cost the lives of hundreds of Virginia motorists every year on our roadways. It’s always better to arrive at your destination a little behind schedule rather than never at all.”

Speeding remains the leading cause in fatal crashes across Virginia. Already this year, the DMV says there have been over 20,000 car crashes in Virginia where speeding was a factor. These crashes have taken 370 lives.

There are several versions of the ad, produced by Two Tango and Alice Blue in Richmond. The one created for the Hampton Roads region shows a gamer speeding down Warwick Blvd. in Newport News. He quickly discovers that driving too fast has consequences.

The ad is featured on social media, streaming platforms and video-equipped gas station pumps in Virginia.