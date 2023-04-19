HAMPTON/NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A disabled maintenance vehicle has caused lanes closures and delays Wednesday morning on the HRBT.

VDOT first reported the disabled utility truck around 6 a.m. Wednesday. One eastbound lane was closed due to the vehicle and officials say they expected the lanes to be closed for at least two hours.

In an update just before 10 a.m., VDOT says all eastbound lanes on the HRBT were closed as crews are working to remove the truck. One lane continues to be close until the vehicle can be removed. Drivers can expect significant delays, with traffic currently being back up around four miles.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. There is no time frame as to when the lanes will reopen at this time.