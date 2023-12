ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Motorists can expect delays on Route 695 in the vicinity of Atlantic Road due to a vehicle crash.

As of 7:50 a.m., all east and west lanes are closed on Route 695 near Route 679 North and South in Accomack County.

A detour has been placed at Jerusalem Road on Route 694 and Atlantic Road on Route 679 while crews work to clear the route.