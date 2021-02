VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say that all southbound lanes on Independence Boulevard are closed due to a water main break Friday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted at Pembroke Boulevard. The closure is expected for an extended period of time.

⚠️All southbound lanes of Independence Blvd are closed and being diverted at Pembroke Blvd⚠️ due to a water main break. This closure will be for an extended time. Use alternate routes if possible. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/Y3Dl30fV8s — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 5, 2021

This is a breaking news story.