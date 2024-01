CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A malfunction on the Centerville Turnpike Bridge is causing delays Thursday morning.

Police will be on scene to redirect traffic while crews work to repair the bridge.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is experiencing a malfunction during a bridge opening, and vehicle traffic is currently stopped. Police en route to redirect traffic. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) January 11, 2024

According to Chesapeake Roads, there is currently no expected time for reopening.