HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Motorists experienced delays on I-64 in the City of Hampton Tuesday morning due to congestion.

As of 7:41 a.m., all east lanes were closed on I-64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel East. The congestion is due to a disabled vehicle near Mason Creek Bridge. Traffic was backed up approximately 4 miles.

A short time later, there was a crash in the same area.

Crash: EB on I-64 at I-64 Tunnel-HRBT E in Hampton. All EB travel lanes closed. Delay 2 mi. 8:34AM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) January 9, 2024

Heavy rain and wind is forecast for Tuesday across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Use caution on the roads. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will be monitoring road conditions throughout Virginia Tuesday.