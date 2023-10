Work is expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The I-464 south ramp to I-64 east (exit 1B) will be closed for a couple days so crews can complete paving work during daylight hours.

VDOT says the closure is planned for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and again on Thursday, Nov. 2.

This work is weather-dependent, so the schedule is subject to change.