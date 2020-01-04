CSX will close some railroad crossings in Hampton Roads for routine maintenance

(WAVY) – Southern Commercial Development LLC will work alongside CSX to provide traffic control and detour signage for railroad crossings that require upcoming routine maintenance.
Traffic will be rerouted and signs will be in place marking detour routes. Each crossing will be closed for two to five days, officials with Southern Commercial Development LLC say.
CSX railroad has scheduled the following list of crossings to be closed for repair:
Portsmouth, Va.
- Frederick Blvd (Near Interstate 264 and Mascott St)
Closing on/around 1/13/2020
- Rodman Ave (Between Choate St and Gum Dr)
Closing on/around 1/13/20 20
- Portsmouth Blvd (Near Turnpike Rd)
Closing on/around 1/13/2020
- McLean Street (Near Airline Blvd)
Closing on/around 1/13/2020
- Victory Blvd (Near Airline Blvd)
Closing on/around 1/13/2020
- Hyman Street (Between Ballard Ave and Airline Blvd)
Closing on/around 1/13/2020
- Elmhurst Lane (Near Garwood Ave)
Closing on/around 1/14/2020
- Greenwood Drive (Near Interstate 264 and Garwood Ave)
Closing on/around 1/14/2020
Chesapeake, Va.
- Keaton Way (Near Keaton Court)
Closing on/around 1/14/2020
- Sunnybrook Terrace (Between Sunkist Rd and Cedar Grove Crescent)
Closing on/around 1/14/2020
- Goodman Street (Off of Airline Blvd)
Closing on/around 1/15/2020
- S. Military Highway (Between W. Military Hwy and Ridgeway Ave) Closing on/around 1/15/2020
- Crossing behind Frank’s Truck Stop (Off of W. Military Hwy)
Closing on/around 1/15/2020
- Snowden Street (Off of S. Military Hwy)
Closing on/around 1/15/2020
- Bisco Street (Between W. Military Hwy and Sondej Ave) Closing on/around 1/16/2020
- Turner Lane (Off of W. Military Hwy)
Closing on/around 1/16/2020
Suffolk, Va.
- E. Washington Street (Between Portsmouth Blvd and Philhower Dr)
Closing on/around 1/21/2020
- Suburban Drive (Between Portsmouth Blvd and Riddick Dr)
Closing on/around 1/21/2020
- Moore Ave (Between E. Pinner St and Finney Ave)
Closing on/around 1/22/2020
- N. Main Street (Between Prentis St and Finney Ave)
Closing on/around 1/22/2020
- Pine Street (Between Prentis St and Finney Ave)
Closing on/around 1/22/2020
- W. Constance Road (Between Prentis St and 2nd Ave)
Closing on/around 1/23/2020
“We will update you with changes in the schedule as they occur, as they are highly likely in this field of work. Please note that any and all dates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions,” said Erika Elmore, assistant railroad manager for Southern Commercial Development.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.