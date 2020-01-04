CSX will close some railroad crossings in Hampton Roads for routine maintenance

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, a CSX freight train rolls past downtown Pittsburgh. The biggest U.S. freight railroads appear ready to renew their push to reduce their crews to one-person from the current two-man operation used at major railroads now. Eight U.S. railroads have filed a federal lawsuit against the union that represents rail conductors to force the SMART union to negotiate about crew sizes during the next round of contract talks that starts in November. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WAVY) – Southern Commercial Development LLC will work alongside CSX to provide traffic control and detour signage for railroad crossings that require upcoming routine maintenance.

Traffic will be rerouted and signs will be in place marking detour routes. Each crossing will be closed for two to five days, officials with Southern Commercial Development LLC say.

CSX railroad has scheduled the following list of crossings to be closed for repair:

Portsmouth, Va.

Frederick Blvd (Near Interstate 264 and Mascott St)

Closing on/around 1/13/2020

Rodman Ave (Between Choate St and Gum Dr)
Closing on/around 1/13/2020

Closing on/around 1/13/20 20

Portsmouth Blvd (Near Turnpike Rd)
Closing on/around 1/13/2020

Closing on/around 1/13/2020

McLean Street (Near Airline Blvd)
Closing on/around 1/13/2020

Closing on/around 1/13/2020

Victory Blvd (Near Airline Blvd)
Closing on/around 1/13/2020

Closing on/around 1/13/2020

Hyman Street (Between Ballard Ave and Airline Blvd)
Closing on/around 1/13/2020

Closing on/around 1/13/2020

Elmhurst Lane (Near Garwood Ave)
Closing on/around 1/14/2020

Closing on/around 1/14/2020

Greenwood Drive (Near Interstate 264 and Garwood Ave)
Closing on/around 1/14/2020

Closing on/around 1/14/2020

Chesapeake, Va.

Keaton Way (Near Keaton Court)

Closing on/around 1/14/2020

Sunnybrook Terrace (Between Sunkist Rd and Cedar Grove Crescent)
Closing on/around 1/14/2020

Closing on/around 1/14/2020

Goodman Street (Off of Airline Blvd)
Closing on/around 1/15/2020

Closing on/around 1/15/2020

S. Military Highway (Between W. Military Hwy and Ridgeway Ave) Closing on/around 1/15/2020

Crossing behind Frank’s Truck Stop (Off of W. Military Hwy)

Closing on/around 1/15/2020

Snowden Street (Off of S. Military Hwy)
Closing on/around 1/15/2020

Closing on/around 1/15/2020

Bisco Street (Between W. Military Hwy and Sondej Ave) Closing on/around 1/16/2020

Turner Lane (Off of W. Military Hwy)

Closing on/around 1/16/2020

Suffolk, Va.

E. Washington Street (Between Portsmouth Blvd and Philhower Dr)

Closing on/around 1/21/2020

Suburban Drive (Between Portsmouth Blvd and Riddick Dr)
Closing on/around 1/21/2020

Closing on/around 1/21/2020

Moore Ave (Between E. Pinner St and Finney Ave)
Closing on/around 1/22/2020

Closing on/around 1/22/2020

N. Main Street (Between Prentis St and Finney Ave)
Closing on/around 1/22/2020

Closing on/around 1/22/2020

Pine Street (Between Prentis St and Finney Ave)
Closing on/around 1/22/2020

Closing on/around 1/22/2020

W. Constance Road (Between Prentis St and 2nd Ave)
Closing on/around 1/23/2020

Closing on/around 1/23/2020

“We will update you with changes in the schedule as they occur, as they are highly likely in this field of work. Please note that any and all dates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions,” said Erika Elmore, assistant railroad manager for Southern Commercial Development.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.