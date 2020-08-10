NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews have responded to a serious crash Monday morning on Northampton Blvd. near the Norfolk Premium Outlets.
A tractor-trailer crashed into a car at the intersection of Premium Outlets Boulevard, right in front of the Chic-fil-A, with the car wedged underneath the front of the truck. Dispatchers got the call for the crash at 7:38 a.m.
There’s no word from police on the extent of injuries at this time, but the truck struck the driver’s side.
The intersection was without power as of 8:45 a.m. and Premium Outlets Boulevard was also shut down to traffic. Traffic however was flowing on one lane in each direction of Northampton Blvd., but police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
This is a breaking story and police are currently investigating. Check back for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Serious tractor-trailer crash on Northampton Blvd. near Norfolk Premium Outlets, intersection without power
- People still rattled after North Carolina earthquake that caused significant damage
- Activists rush to preserve artifacts of the modern civil rights movement
- Widespread damage reported in Chicago after night of looting
- Sources: Big Ten, other top conferences meeting to decide fate of 2020 college football season