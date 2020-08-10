Serious tractor-trailer crash on Northampton Blvd. near Norfolk Premium Outlets, intersection without power

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews have responded to a serious crash Monday morning on Northampton Blvd. near the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

A tractor-trailer crashed into a car at the intersection of Premium Outlets Boulevard, right in front of the Chic-fil-A, with the car wedged underneath the front of the truck. Dispatchers got the call for the crash at 7:38 a.m.

There’s no word from police on the extent of injuries at this time, but the truck struck the driver’s side.

The tractor-trailer crashed into the driver’s side of the car (Photo via Doug Hall)

The intersection was without power as of 8:45 a.m. and Premium Outlets Boulevard was also shut down to traffic. Traffic however was flowing on one lane in each direction of Northampton Blvd., but police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Update on Norfolk crash: Traffic is getting by in one lane on Northampton heading westbound (toward 64/Military Hwy). The crash looks terrible. First responders will have a lot of work to do – avoid the area if you can. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) August 10, 2020

This is a breaking story and police are currently investigating. Check back for updates.

