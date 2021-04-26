Crash with possible injuries closes all lanes on US-58 in Southampton Co.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic officials say all eastbound and westbound lanes on US-58 in Southampton County are currently closed due to a crash with reported injuries.
According to reports, the call for the crash came in at around 5:45 p.m. on US-58, near Main Street, in the Town of Capron in Southampton County.
Motorists are advised to expect delays. As of 7:14 p.m., officials say all lanes are still closed.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash and the possible injuries.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
