Crash with possible injuries closes all lanes on US-58 in Southampton Co.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic officials say all eastbound and westbound lanes on US-58 in Southampton County are currently closed due to a crash with reported injuries.

According to reports, the call for the crash came in at around 5:45 p.m. on US-58, near Main Street, in the Town of Capron in Southampton County.

Motorists are advised to expect delays. As of 7:14 p.m., officials say all lanes are still closed.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash and the possible injuries.

This is breaking news and will be updated.