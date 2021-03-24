Crash that shut down all northbound lanes on Monitor-Merrimac cleared

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash shut down all northbound lanes on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles. A photo from WAVY viewer Mark Edwards shows a car with its back end off the side of the bridge.

There’s no information on injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. Photos from another viewer show what appear to be two more cars towed from the bridge.

Via Dustin Mathews

All northbound lanes reopened at 8:16 a.m. but delays remained.

A crash on the southbound side was also reported Wednesday morning but it was cleared.

