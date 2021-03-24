Crash shuts down all eastbound lanes on I-64 in Hampton, traffic back moving

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on I-64 in Hampton shut down all eastbound lanes near Hampton Roads Center Parkway for several hours on Wednesday.

The crash was first reported around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 261.6 and crews were still at the scene as of 1 p.m. There’s no word on injuries at this time but traffic cameras show at least one vehicle went off the road. The interstate eventually reopened around 1:20 p.m.

Backups were about 4.5 miles just before noon. A detour was in place at exit 258B at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

