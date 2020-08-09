Crash on I-664 at MMBT in Suffolk closes all northbound lanes; crews diverting traffic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel left all northbound lanes closed on Saturday night.
As of 10:30 p.m., crews are working to divert traffic at route 164 (Western Freeway) in Suffolk. Motorists should consider an alternate route as delays are expected.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
