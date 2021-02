NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a crash on I-64 westbound in Norfolk has closed all travel lanes and is causing major delays Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at mile marker 275 near Bay Avenue.

Motorists can expect potential delays while the west left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed.

Traffic is moving on right shoulder.

There is no information on injuries as of 4:35 p.m.

This is a breaking news story.