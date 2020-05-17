Live Now
Crash on I-64 in Hampton leaves all lanes blocked; delays expected

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash in Hampton on I-64 on Sunday afternoon leaves all lanes closed.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at mile marker near the I-664 Interchange.

Due to the lane closures, delays are expected and drivers should seek alternate routes.

