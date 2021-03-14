Crash on I-64 eastbound in Chesapeake closes all travel lanes causing major delays

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on the eastbound side of I-64 closed all travel lanes and caused major delays Sunday evening.

Officials say the incident happened at mile marker 295.7 in Chesapeake near George Washington Highway.

Motorists experienced delays and the backup was about 4 miles, according to 511 Hampton Roads. The east left shoulder, left lane, and right lane were closed and traffic was moving down the right shoulder.

There is no information on injuries or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

