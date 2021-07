HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A crash on I-64 east in Hampton is causing traffic delays Thursday evening.

The crash scene is at mile marker 261, near Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Virginia State Police confirmed the accident involved two vehicles and occurred at 4:19 p.m. There is no word yet if any injuries were reported.

Expect delays if you are traveling in this area. The east right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are currently closed.

Update: Crash: EB on I-64 at MM261.6 (0.1mi west of Hampton Rds Ctr Pkwy E Exit261B) in Hampton. 2 EB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 4:40PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) July 1, 2021

