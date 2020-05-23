Crash on I-264 at Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth; injuries reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A single-vehicle crash on I-264 westbound left two lanes closed on Saturday afternoon.
The crash was reported at mile marker three near the Greenwood Drive exit in Portsmouth.
Injuries were reported but no further information is available at this time.
