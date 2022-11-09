NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on Hampton Boulevard near the Midtown Tunnel.

Police say the call came in around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Images from the scene show the container part of the tractor-trailer overturned in the crash at an underpass.

Both lanes of Hampton Boulevard were closed while crews cleared the scene.

No injuries have been reported. There is no information at this time on what led to the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.