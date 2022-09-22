NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused a traffic backup on I-64 eastbound in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

The crash was near the Norview Avenue exit.

Images from VDOT cameras showed a vehicle wedged under the driver side of the tractor-trailer, in the eastbound lanes.

Three lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the crash scene. All lanes reopened to traffic just after 3 p.m.

There is no word yet on injuries.

WAVY has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information. Stay with WAVY for updates.