Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound CBBT Wednesday

(WAVY) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel closed all southbound lanes of traffic Wednesday afternoon.

Motorists should expect major delays, the CBBT said on Twitter around 5:20 p.m.

A WAVY viewer sent a photo of a tractor-trailer on its side and leaning on the guardrail of the southbound side of the CBBT.

The viewer said conditions on the road were not good due to a heavy thunderstorm.

CBBT officials say an unexpected thunderstorm developed right over the bridge-tunnel around 5 p.m.

The tractor-trailer overturned around the 7 milepost southbound, which is the section between the two tunnels, Thomas R. Anderson, deputy executive director of finance and operations with the CBBT, wrote in an email.

The driver was transported by another driver to the South Toll Plaza where he was evaluated by paramedics and was determined to be uninjured.

A wrecker service was on the scene as of 7 p.m. and had uprighted the vehicle.

Anderson said they would be clearing the scene shortly and will reopen southbound traffic.

Stay with WAVY.com for details.

