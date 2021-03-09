Crash ‘involving several dump trucks’ blocking I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash “involving several dump trucks and other vehicles” has blocked north and southbound lanes of Interstate 464 in Chesapeake near the convergence with I-64.
Virginia State Police didn’t have details on potential injuries, but said the call came in at 9:42 a.m.
Traffic is being rerouted onto Military Highway (Exit 2).
Traffic cameras on Virginia 511 showed all southbound lanes were still blocked as of 11:30 a.m., but northbound traffic was creeping by on one outside lane.
Check back for updates on this breaking news.