Crash ‘involving several dump trucks’ blocking I-464 in Chesapeake

A crash “involved several dump trucks” shut down north and southbound lanes on I-464 in Chesapeake on March 9, 2021.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash “involving several dump trucks and other vehicles” has blocked north and southbound lanes of Interstate 464 in Chesapeake near the convergence with I-64.

Virginia State Police didn’t have details on potential injuries, but said the call came in at 9:42 a.m.

A view of the crash scene moments after it happened (from WAVY viewer Tiffany Lynn Crawford)

Traffic is being rerouted onto Military Highway (Exit 2).

Traffic cameras on Virginia 511 showed all southbound lanes were still blocked as of 11:30 a.m., but northbound traffic was creeping by on one outside lane.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.