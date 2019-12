SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on Route 58 in Southampton County has closed the westbound part of the road.

The crash is in the westbound lanes near Drewry Road/Route 659.

Motorists can expect potential delays.

The crash involves injuries and fuel leaks, the Drewryville Volunteer Fire Department said.

“It is a very busy scene with roads shut down. Please avoid the area,” the department said.