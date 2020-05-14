I-64 west near exit 238, Camp Peary reopens after crash

YORK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash closed all westbound lanes of traffic near exit 238 on Interstate 64 Wednesday night.
The road reopened by 10:45 p.m.
The crash was at mile-marker 238.8 near Camp Peary, VDOT tweeted Wednesday around 9:40 p.m.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in around 9:20 p.m. At the time, no injuries were reported.
