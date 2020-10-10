Crash closes all westbound lanes on I-264 at Witchduck Boulevard in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials say a crash closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 264 Friday night in Virginia Beach.
Around 10:50 p.m., VDOT posted on Twitter saying motorists should expect delays due to the crash, which was about .1 miles west of Witchduck Road exit 16.
Traffic was being diverted off I-264 and onto Witchduck Road.
Virginia State Police dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in at 10:39 p.m.
It was unclear at that time whether there were any injuries.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
