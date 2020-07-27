Crash closes all WB lanes, one EB lane on I-64 at High Rise Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An accident on I-64 has blocked all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane at the High Rise Bridge early Monday afternoon.

According to VDOT officials, the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Traffic is currently being diverted off at George Washington Highway.

All lanes blocked on I-64 west and one lane blocked on I-64 east at the High Rise Bridge in @AboutChesapeake due to crash. Traffic being diverted off at George Washington Hwy. #Hrtraffic @ChesapeakeRoads https://t.co/iNNt0UVJ74 — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) July 27, 2020

10 On Your Side is currently learning if there were injuries reported following the crash.

No further information has been released.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.





