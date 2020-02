JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A crash with reported injuries closed all eastbound lanes of I-64 in James City County on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 232, near Croaker.

No other details have been released by police, and no traffic cameras are in the area. WAVY is still waiting hear back from Virginia State Police.

That stretch of I-64 was still closed as of 8:30 a.m.