SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle crash caused lane closures and delays Monday morning on US-58 in Suffolk.

According to VDOT, all westbound lanes were closed Monday morning on US-58 near Nansemond River Bridge due to a multi-vehicle crash. VDOT also says that traffic in the area was backed up for about four miles.

There is not ETA at this time as to when the lanes will reopen.