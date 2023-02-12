CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) – One person is dead and two others are injured, including a toddler in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake.

When officers arrived they found that a minivan was traveling southbound when it appeared to have lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The pick-up truck traveling northbound struck the van, killing the driver of the van. The man driving the van was the only occupant of that vehicle.

The pickup driver and one toddler were the only people in the pick-up truck, they were both transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

George Washington Highway is closed at Fox Trail and at the Dismal Swamp Trail entrance due to this crash.

There is no estimated time for reopening.