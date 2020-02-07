Serious crash near intersection of N. Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say first responders are on the scene of a crash by the intersection of N. Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police say six people were involved in the two-vehicle crash, all with varying levels of injuries.

A Nightingale helicopter was called for one of those occupants.

The call came in reporting the crash at 6:09 p.m. Friday, dispatchers said.

Police say they arrived on scene in the 400 block of N. Witchduck Road and found two vehicles, one of which was overturned. First responders gave medical aid at the scene.

Police tweeted Friday evening around 6:55 p.m. saying N. Witchduck Road from Virginia Beach Boulevard to Baker Road is shut down in both directions.

Police classified the crash as “serious” in the tweet. They said the crash scene is still active and is being investigated by the Fatal Crash Team.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.