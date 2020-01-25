Contractor selected to build road connecting Routes 143 and 60 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Commonwealth Transportation Board has selected the contractor to construct the Skiffes Creek Connector.

The connector will be a new two-lane road between Route 60 and 143.

The project is expected to provide congestion relief and improve safety and emergency evacuation. It will move traffic away from James River Elementary School and reduce traffic in the Lee Hall part of Newport News.

The movement of goods along the two primary roadways will also improve once the connector is completed, VDOT said in a news release.

The contractor who will perform the work is Shirley Contracting Company of Lorton, Virginia.

Planning and design work will happen in the coming months. The connector is a design-build project, meaning construction will happen as the design is underway.

“This greatly reduces the overall time necessary to complete the project,” VDOT Hampton Roads wrote in a news release.

Construction is estimated to start in the fall this year.