VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Attention, shoppers! The entrance to the Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center in Virginia Beach will be temporarily closed overnight for several days this month.

It’s part of the ongoing construction along Laskin Road.

VDOT crews plan on closing the Laskin Road entrance to the shopping center from June 5 through June 9. This is the entrance at the light. The overnight closure could start as early as 9 p.m. each night and last until as late as 6 a.m.

If you need to get to the shopping center during the closure, VDOT says you can enter via Republic Road.

Message boards will also be in place. Traffic along Laskin Road will not be directly affected by this utility work.

Additional upcoming work on the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project:

As early as Sunday, June 4, crews will implement a traffic shift on southbound First Colonial Road, between the Target shopping center entrance and Laskin Road to accommodate traffic signal, roadway and utility work. Police will direct traffic at the intersection of First Colonial Road and Laskin road during the traffic shift.

This new alignment will be in place through fall 2023.

** These construction activities are weather-dependent, and the schedules are subject to change.