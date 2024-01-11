HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side learned Thursday that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has spoken with Portsmouth State Sen. Louise Lucas about possible toll relief at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.

Lucas, who now is the chairwoman of the powerful Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, said Jan. 2 that it is time for Hampton Roads “to get its fair share” and significantly reduce tolls at the two tunnels.

“I said when I got re-elected and I became chair of Senate Finance Appropriations it is time for Hampton Roads to get its fair share,” Lucas said in a Jan. 2 interview, “and I want to start with those tolls, plain and simple.”

Now, it appears Lucas has Youngkin’s ear.

“I’m a really good problem solver, and we are going to come up with some good solutions,” Youngkin said. “I’ve committed that to Senator Lucas, and we’re going to work together. She’s got good ideas. I’ve got good ideas. We’ve also got some good ideas from the rest of the legislative members. So, hang with us.”

Hang with us, Youngkin said. Sounds like there will be some deal making — certainly positive, but how positive?

In our Jan. 2 report, 10 On Your Side floated an amount Lucas could fight for.

10 On Your Side pointed out that about $1.7 billion is still owed. Does she think it is feasible to get a chunk of that, like $500 million?

Lucas didn’t say ‘Of course not. Not $500 million.’ What Lucas said was this:

“It doesn’t hurt for me to start asking for it,” Lucas said, “and to start working towards that end, and that is exactly what I plan to do, Andy.”

Said Youngkin: “I’ve had a constructive discussion with Sen. Lucas, and I understand the challenges of the tolls, particularly through the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels. I think we can work constructively to work towards an agreement. … I am committed to delivering something.”

We summed up for the governor what his message is, and we wanted to make sure we got it right.

So 10 On Your Side asked the governor, “Is your message to Hampton Roads and our area is, ‘I get it. I understand, and we’re going to make something happen.'”

“You got it, Andy,” the governor said.