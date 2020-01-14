Colonial Parkway Williamsburg Tunnel to close for maintenance

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Feb. 3, drivers will have to take a detour around the Colonial Parkway’s Williamsburg Tunnel due to maintenance.

The National Park Service says from Feb. 3 to March 2, repairs and new installations will close the roadway.

Repairs being made include:

Replacing damaged pavement

Sealing roadway joints

Sweeping and pressure washing the road surface

Installing a centerline

Repairing the brickwork in the south portal arch

Upgrading some of the light fixtures

Replacing bulbs

Detour signs will direct Jamestown-bound traffic at the parkway traffic circle, along Visitor Center Drive to South Henry Street, to the Newport Avenue interchange with the parkway.

Those signs at all turns will indicate “Colonial Parkway Jamestown Detour.”

Yorktown-bound traffic will follow the detour in the opposite direction and signs at all turns will indicate “Colonial Parkway Yorktown Detour.”

Stay with WAVY.com for future traffic updates.