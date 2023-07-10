NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Thursday, there will be road closures on Kempsville Road between Northampton Boulevard and Virginia Beach Boulevard. The closures will remain in place until late August.

The road will be closed for drainage improvement work at the intersection of Kempsville Road and Frament Avenue.

Off-duty Norfolk Police will provide traffic control during peak hours.

Traffic detours will be in place in the following areas:

From Northampton Boulevard or Lowery Road

Turn left at N. Military Highway

Turn left at E. Virginia Beach Boulevard

Arrive at Kempsville Road

From Virginia Beach Boulevard or Lowery Road

Turn right at N. Military Highway

Turn right at Northampton Boulevard

Arrive at Kempsville Road

Motorist will be able to access the east side of Frament Avenue from the Northampton Boulevard end of Kempsville Road.