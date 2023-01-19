PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Churchland Bridge will not be closed Friday as previously planned, the city of Portsmouth said.

The next full closures of the Churchland Bridge from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m., are currently scheduled from Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Friday, Jan. 27 – the latter being a new closure date.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Western Freeway/West Norfolk Bridge is considered the alternate route while work is ongoing.

McLean Contracting is performing the work on the Churchland Bridge.

For more information, contact the city’s Department of Engineering at 757-393-8592.