CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 34-year-old Chesapeake man died Wednesday morning in a crash on Humelsine Parkway in James City County.

James City County police responded to the crash at the Olde Towne Road Overpass around 7:50 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Wednesday afternoon as Jory Johnson. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Johnson’s Hyundari Tirburon was heading east on Humelsine Parkway at the time when it crossed into west lanes, striking a Hyundai Accent, police say.

The driver of the Accent was taken to Riverside Regional with non life-threatening injuries.

So far police have not shared additional details.