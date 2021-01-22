Chesapeake HOV lanes to become express lanes on I-64

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) began a project this winter to convert part of I-64 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes to Express Lanes.

The strip to be converted was about eight miles of HOV lanes from the I-64/I-464 interchange in Chesapeake to the I-64/I-264 interchange in Norfolk.

The $19.2 million dollar construction project began in late 2020 and is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

This change is intended to improve travel time, reduce traffic, and enhance travel choices in the corridor.

Motorists may encounter daytime and nighttime single-lane and shoulder closures in both the eastbound and westbound directions of I-64, during off-peak travel times.

Once the Hampton Roads Express Lanes Chesapeake Segment is completed, operating hours are anticipated to be 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Vehicles that have the E-ZPass Flex transponder and are occupied by two or more people will continue to ride the lanes for free. Motorcycles and transit buses will also be allowed to travel toll-free.

Solo drivers will also have the option to use the lanes at any time when paying a variable toll.

Use of Express Lanes is voluntary and tolls will vary depending on traffic volumes. In addition, three free general-purpose travel lanes will remain available for use.

To learn more about project and to sign up for project updates and travel alerts, click here.